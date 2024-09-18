Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.10

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 95.14%.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.