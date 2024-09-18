Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.68

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.68 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 343301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

