Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Up 13.8%

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 751 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 744 ($9.83). 2,950,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 521,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.64).

Playtech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,585.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

