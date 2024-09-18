PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of PLDT worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

PLDT Stock Performance

PHI opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

