POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.20

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 436621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
POET Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
