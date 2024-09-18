Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 3.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,675,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,048,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.