Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CPOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 6,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,464. Pop Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.