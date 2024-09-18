Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pop Culture Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CPOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 6,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,464. Pop Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.
About Pop Culture Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pop Culture Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.