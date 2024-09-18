Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Sells $207,808.70 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Wallis sold 68,134 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $207,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,943.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 89,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

About Prairie Operating

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

