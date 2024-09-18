Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 50%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 547,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 99,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

