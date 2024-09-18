Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 255,200 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 80,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,040. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.29% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

