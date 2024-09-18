Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of CRA International worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRAI

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

CRA International Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.