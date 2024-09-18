Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,922,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

