Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

