Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.