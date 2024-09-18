Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,707 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

