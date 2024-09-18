Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 86,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 527,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.