Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.