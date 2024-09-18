Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

