Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.98. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

