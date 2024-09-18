Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

