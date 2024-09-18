Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,016 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 574,470 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

