Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,743 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

