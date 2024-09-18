Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

