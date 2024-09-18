Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $417.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $419.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.