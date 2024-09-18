Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,921 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

