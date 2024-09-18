Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.