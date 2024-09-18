Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

View Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $771.63 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $712.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.