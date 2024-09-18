Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,940 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $310.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.