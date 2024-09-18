Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

