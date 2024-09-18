Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.16

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 313987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

