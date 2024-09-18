Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.71

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 44556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

