Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.71

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 44556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.