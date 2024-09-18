Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.09

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 115938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.