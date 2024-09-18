Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

