Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,359 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QVMM opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

