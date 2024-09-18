Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,300 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDD. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 987,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

