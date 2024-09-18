Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 317 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

