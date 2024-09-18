Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 376 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.