Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQAL opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.