Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

