Private Advisor Group LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,451 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

TAN stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

