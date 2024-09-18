Private Advisor Group LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

