Private Advisor Group LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $892,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSMR opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
