Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.