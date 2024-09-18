Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLFree Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

