Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 565,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

