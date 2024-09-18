Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.82% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

