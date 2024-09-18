Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAWFree Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.82% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.