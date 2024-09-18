Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.3%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.51 and last traded at $175.35. Approximately 777,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,525,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.