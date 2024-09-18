PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 323,210 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGRU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.05% of PropertyGuru Group worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Articles

