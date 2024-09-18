PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 2.8%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.88. 99,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 453,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in PROS by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $775,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

