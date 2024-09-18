ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQQQ. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,361. The company has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.8192 per share. This represents a $9.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

